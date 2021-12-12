Kuwaiti composer and poet Sheikh Duaij Al Khalifa Al Sabah dies aged 50

Sheikh Duaij Al Khalifa Al Sabah, a prominent Kuwaiti poet, songwriter and composer, has died aged 50.

Born on February 10, 1971, Sheikh Duaij was the grandson of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah. He was a graduate of Kuwait University and was also known for writing plays and series.

He had a strong presence on Twitter and amassed more than 261,000 followers on the platform. On Friday, Sheikh Duaij tweeted a collection of poetic verses welcoming Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Kuwait as part of the Crown Prince’s tour of the GCC.

“Kuwait is proud of you our dear brother," he wrote poetically. "Our guest, the son of King Abdulaziz.”

مـحـمـد بن سـلـمـان يانـعـم الـولـيــف

تـفـخــر كــويــت الــعــزّ بالأخّ الـعــزيـز



ضـيـفــنـا مـاهـو بـحــيّ الـلـه ضــيـــف

ضـيـفـنـا حـفـيـد الـمــلك عبـدالـعــزيـز #دعيج_الخليفة_الصباح pic.twitter.com/rrcpC32O3V — دعيج الخليفه الصباح (@dk_alsabah) December 10, 2021

Kuwait news agency Kuna reports that the country's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters released a statement.

“The lyric poet and playwright Sheikh Duaij Al Khalifa has departed us leaving behind a lot of contributions in various realms,” said spokesman Dr Issa Al-Ansari.

Since the news of his death, rulers from the UAE have offered condolences to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Wam reports that messages were sent by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.