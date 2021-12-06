9 celebrities spotted around the UAE: from Nick Jonas in Abu Dhabi to Paul Pogba in Dubai

From star-studded fashion shows, concerts and family vacations, plenty of famous faces have been spotted in the UAE over the past couple of weeks.

As the weather cools down and event season begins to boom, tourists are flocking back to the country to enjoy the winter sunshine, and the A-list are no exception.

Here are some of the stars pictured across the UAE recently ...

Paul Pogba

French football star Paul Pogba is no stranger to the Emirates, and he is currently back in Dubai, where he has been spotted out and about. The star paid a visit to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, as well as took a trip to the desert. He also visited the newly open Sushi Samba restaurant at The Palm Tower, where he happily posed for pictures with staff.

Naomi Campbell

British model Naomi Campbell (L) present creations by Lagos designer Banke Kuku (C) during the Arise Fashion Show on the Nigeria Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai. EPA

Naomi Campbell walked the runway in Dubai over the weekend as part of Arise Fashion Week, which took place to celebrate Nigeria’s country day at Expo 2020. The supermodel showcased several looks by top Nigerian designers, including Hudayya, Banke Kuku and Odio Mimonet.

Nick Jonas

The singer and one third of the Jonas Brothers stopped by Vid Con Abu Dhabi to perform over the weekend. The star performed hits including solo track Jealous during his Friday set, and chatted to fans on stage.

Kehlani

Also performing at Vid Con Abu Dhabi was US hit maker Kehlani, who closed off the event on Saturday. The star performed hits It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and While We Wait, and was spotted around the event during the day.

Jess Wright

The Only Way Is Essex alumni Jess Wright is enjoying her honeymoon in Dubai. The pregnant star, who married William Lee-Kemp earlier this year, also used the trip to showcase her growing stomach, with a sweet snap taken at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island.

Anthony Joshua

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been enjoying a holiday with friends in Dubai. He has been spotted at beach club Cove Beach on Bluewaters Island, as well as taking part in a workout on JBR.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool football star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed their first holiday as new parents in Dubai. The couple stayed at the newly opened Raffles The Palm, and enjoyed an evening at Top Golf Dubai during their trip.

Khalid

Ahead of performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend, British singer Khalid is enjoying some downtime in Dubai. The star posted a picture of himself in the Dubai desert alongside a pair of camels on Instagram.

Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday in Dubai over the weekend with a yacht party. He was joined by dozens of friends for the occasion, including musician Faisal Kapadia, who also performed.