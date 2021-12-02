Google celebrates UAE National Day with special doodle

An animation of the country's flag can be seen on the search engine

Evelyn Lau
Dec 2, 2021

Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to the UAE by celebrating National Day.

An animation of the country’s flag waving can be seen on the search engine for those living in the Emirates.

The Google Doodle blog also offers some background information on the formation of the UAE.

“Exactly 50 years ago today, leaders of the six Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ajman came together in Dubai to form the world’s first Arab federation. The seventh emirate – Ras Al Khaimah – joined the alliance three months later in 1972, officially establishing the modern-day United Arab Emirates,” it says.

The blog also goes on to state how multicultural the country is, before wishing the UAE a happy National Day.

“Traditionally, both private and public buildings are decorated with red, white and green, representing the colours of the national flag, depicted in the Doodle artwork. Many of the over 200 nationalities that call the UAE home celebrate the achievements of the nation while looking forward to the future.

"Happy National Day, UAE!”

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history.

The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day, for example.

Scroll through our gallery below to see other regional Google Doodles from the past.

Image 1 of 22

Tunisia's Tawhida Ben Cheikhwas a pioneer in women's medicine. Courtesy Google

Updated: December 2nd 2021, 6:00 AM
GoogleUAEUae National Day
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Google celebrates UAE National Day with special doodle
An image that illustrates this article UAE at 50: artist Mohammed Kazem reflects on the rapid rise of the country's art scene
An image that illustrates this article Review: Here, Now exhibition in Riyadh questions identity
An image that illustrates this article Turner Prize 2021: winner announced after collectives dominate shortlist