Google celebrates UAE National Day with special doodle

Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to the UAE by celebrating National Day.

An animation of the country’s flag waving can be seen on the search engine for those living in the Emirates.

The Google Doodle blog also offers some background information on the formation of the UAE.

“Exactly 50 years ago today, leaders of the six Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ajman came together in Dubai to form the world’s first Arab federation. The seventh emirate – Ras Al Khaimah – joined the alliance three months later in 1972, officially establishing the modern-day United Arab Emirates,” it says.

The blog also goes on to state how multicultural the country is, before wishing the UAE a happy National Day.

“Traditionally, both private and public buildings are decorated with red, white and green, representing the colours of the national flag, depicted in the Doodle artwork. Many of the over 200 nationalities that call the UAE home celebrate the achievements of the nation while looking forward to the future.

"Happy National Day, UAE!”

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history.

The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day, for example.

