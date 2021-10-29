Zayn Malik denies assault on Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda

British singer and former One Direction star has denied allegations of an assault on Gigi Hadid's mother.

The star told TMZ that accusations he struck Yolanda Hadid are "false".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Pillowtalk singer said he was “a private person” and that for the sake of his daughter he wanted to create “a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage”.

His tweet does not directly address rumours of his split with his partner and the mother of his child supermodel Gigi. Nor does it directly address any allegations of assault towards Gigi's mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda.

Malik instead refers to “an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago".

The singer also seems to question how the incident had become public knowledge writing “despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press".

Malik and Gigi have been dating since 2015, and had their child Khai Malik in 2020. The tot turned one in September. TMZ reported they are no longer together.

In April 2020, Yolanda confirmed the news of their pregnancy before the couple did. She gushed about “being excited to become a grandmother”.

Gigi has reportedly asked for privacy at this time, according to a statement from her representative.

If they have split, it won't be the first time the celebrity pair have broken up. During their six-year relationship, the couple have publicly broken up at least twice before.