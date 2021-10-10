Google can now help users tune their guitars

Google has implemented a chromatic tuner into its search engine, allowing users to use the microphone on their phone or computer to tune a guitar.

The feature was added last week and can be accessed simply by searching “Google Tuner.” The tuner will appear at the very top of the search results. With an intuitive interface, similar to many app-based tuners, Google’s iteration should be easy-to-use at first glance.

With an intuitive interface, similar to many app-based chromatic tuners, Google's tuner will be easy-to-use at first glance

After you’ve given the feature permission to access your device’s microphone, it can pick up what note you’re playing on the guitar, telling you whether to tune up or down.

According to a report by AndroidPolice, the feature’s efficacy is largely dependent on what device you are using. Some devices may require you to play louder or closer to them. The feature may also work better on smartphones than on computers.

The tuner is not the first feature Google launched with musicians in mind. In 2018, the tech company implemented a metronome in its search engine, which can be accessed simply by typing "metronome" in Google’s search box.

Google Assistant also has a "tune my instrument" feature, which helps musicians adjust to pitch by playing recordings of different notes.

Other updates from Google

Earlier in October, Google announced a more powerful search engine technology that combines search criteria for more accurate and tailor-made results.

With the new update, the company is seeking to leverage its artificial intelligence expertise to streamline user experience and maintain its hold on web traffic.

"There’s more information accessible at people’s fingertips than at any point in human history," Prabhakar Raghavan, a senior vice president at Google, said during the Search On '21 event, where the platform was unveiled.

"Advances in artificial intelligence will radically transform the way we use that information, with the ability to uncover new insights that can help us both in our daily lives and in the ways we are able to tackle complex global challenges."