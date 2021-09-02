New Google Calendar tool to break down how much time you've spent in meetings

It’s a question that’s asked more than answered, but could that meeting really have been an email? Well, now a new tool by Google could help to determine the answer. As part of Google Calendar, a new feature called Time Insights will be gradually introduced in October on select Google accounts.

It works by providing insights on how a person spends their work day, including how much of that time is spent in meetings. The idea is to gain a better understanding of how much time is taken up, so adjustments can be made to your working day if needed.

How Google Workspace's Time Insights will work. Photo: Google

“With the changes to our working environments in the past year, some people have more meetings and may feel less control over how their work time is spent. Time Insights can show you this data, and help you plan your time better,” said Google in a blog post.

The feature will highlight the days and times a person is in meetings the most, while also showing a time breakdown and details of the people who are in those meetings (as well as any other meetings they may also be in).

Time Insights will only be visible on computers and not mobile devices. Like with Google Calendar settings, no one else will be able to see the insights unless the “sharing access” permission has been enabled. Workspace admins will also be able to turn off the feature, but other users won’t have that option.

However, the new feature will only be available to certain Google Workspace accounts, including Business Standard, Business plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Nonprofits.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat