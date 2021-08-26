Skateboards coated with Tony Hawk's blood sell out almost instantly

A limited run of 100 skateboards, painted with a mix containing the blood of famed skater Tony Hawk, has sold out.

Dubbed the Hawk Blood Deck, the boards, priced at $500 each, sold out from the Liquid Death website in under 20 minutes.

Water company @liquiddeath is infusing 100 limited edition skate decks with @tonyhawk’s blood.



Each board is painted with a vials worth of Hawks blood and sells for $500 each. pic.twitter.com/LGQNeKpVq1 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) August 25, 2021

The board features a cartoon of a muscular bare-chested man with a can of Liquid Water for a head. Thorns jut out from his shoulders and there are a pair of eyes in his chest. The figure carries a bloody axe while holding up a hawk skull, a nod to Hawk’s “Birdman” moniker. The slogan “Murder Your Thirst” decorates the top of the skateboard.

On Wednesday, Hawk shared the board-making process in a video posted to his Instagram page. In it, he is shown getting his blood drawn and later being mixed into a bucket of red paint, which is then used to coat a skateboard deck.

The project is a collaboration with Liquid Death Mountain Water, a water company that Hawk recently became an ambassador of.

“I didn’t read the fine print and now Liquid Death officially owns my soul,” Hawk says, in deadpan jest, while a medical professional draws blood from his veins.

Read More Skateboarding eyes bright future at Tokyo Olympics

“They’re gonna mix my blood into the paint and do a limited run of skateboards using my real blood in the graphics,” he said.

A share of proceeds from the sale of the boards will be donated to the 5 Gyres non-profit organisation, which aims at reducing plastic pollution, as well as Hawk’s The Skatepark Project, which assists underprivileged communities in building skateparks.

I missed out on Tony Hawk's blood board and my life will never be right again. — Robots Don't Age Podcast (@Robotsdontage) August 25, 2021

As novel as the idea may seem, Hawk is not the first celebrity to attach his name to a blood-infused product.

In March, US rapper Lil Nas X released the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF.

The devilish trainers each contained, according to the company, “one drop” of human blood. However, the blood used belonged to MSCHF and not the Old Town Road rapper.

MSCHF has come to a settlement with Nike over its 'Satan shoe' collaboration with Lil Nas X. Instagram / MSCHF

Priced at more than $1,000 a pair, the shoes sold out in under a minute. However, Nike didn’t take too warmly to the shoes, filing a lawsuit against MSCHF alleging "the swoosh on the controversial shoe violates its trademark and damages its brand.” The two companies agreed to a settlement in April.

































































Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups