'Late Shift': is cinema the right place for an interactive film?

The 'first cinematic interactive film' marks its release in the UAE this weekend

Haruka Abe, left and Joe Sowerbutts in a scene from 'Late Shift'. Kino Industries

Razmig Bedirian
Aug 6, 2021

We are mid-heist and there's a security guard around the corner. You could sneak by undetected and carry on with a plan that you, through an obtuse turn of events, have become embroiled in. You could get rich. Or you could alert the guard and put an end to all this, and stop anyone from getting hurt.

Your phone lights up with the two options. So does everyone else’s in the cinema. You have four seconds to make your decision. The votes are tallied. The main character stands up to alert the guard. There’s no going back.

'Late Shift', a film also available on gaming platforms, allows viewers to choose how its events unfold. Kino Industries

This is what it’s like participating in CTRLMovie, the interactive technology that offers a novel moviegoing experience. The technology makes its debut in the UAE this weekend, with the release of Late Shift, a Bafta-winning heist movie concerning the theft of a priceless piece of Ming Dynasty porcelain.

The concept of the film is rooted in the bestselling Choose Your Own Adventure fantasy book series, which allows readers to make choices for the protagonist, deciding how the plot unfolds.

The film, directed by Tobias Weber, the Swiss founder of CTRLMovie, is carried by some sharp performances by its cast, namely Joe Sowerbutts and Haruka Abe. But though it ticks all the boxes of what a heist film traditionally should have – with its betrayals, plot twists and strained romances – it fails to reel you in.

This is, in large part, owing to the anaemically developed characters and two-dimensional script. Having to keep one eye on your phone while watching the film didn’t help, either. So while the technology is certainly a game-changing cinematic experience, it also felt like it was to the detriment of the film.

Be prepared for technical difficulties, too. Fifteen minutes in and several people in the cinema had raised their hands to complain that the CTRLMovie app – which you should download before watching the film – was not keeping up with what was on screen. The issue was dealt with, but it meant we had to rewatch the film from the beginning.

Late Shift markets itself as the first interactive cinematic experience, but it is by no means the first interactive film. That title generally goes to Kinoautomat, a 1967 black comedy by Czech filmmaker Raduz Cincera. It would stop at nine different points and a moderator would appear on stage to ask the audience to choose between two scenes.

The technology is certainly fun when you’re trying it out for the first time, and it’s best to watch Late Shift with a group of friends or loved ones. There’s an excitement to comparing each other’s choices and seeing which one makes the cut. But be prepared for an abrupt and unsatisfying conclusion, and if that’s the case, then there’s no rewinding and seeing other possible endings unless you sit through the whole film again.

Your second viewing might result in a largely different film – I only saw one version, after all – but that depends on your choices and the choices of those around you. Ultimately, it felt like Late Shift was out of place in the cinema and that the film would have been a much more enjoyable watch at home, where you can backtrack your choices and see how else it could have all played out.

PROFILE OF INVYGO

Started: 2018

Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo

Based: Dubai

Sector: Transport

Size: 9 employees

Investment: $1,275,000

Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence.

The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers. 

Which honey takes your fancy?

Al Ghaf Honey

The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year

Sidr Honey

The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest

Samar Honey

The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Results

2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer).

2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer.

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain.

4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi.

5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

Overall head-to-head

Federer 6-1 Cilic

Head-to-head at Wimbledon

Federer 1-0 Cilic

Grand Slams titles

Federer 18-1 Cilic

Best Wimbledon performance

Federer: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)
Cilic: Final (2017*)

If you go...

Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

Zayed Sustainability Prize
What is tokenisation?

Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets. 

North Pole stats

Distance covered: 160km

Temperature: -40°C

Weight of equipment: 45kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 0

Terrain: Ice rock

South Pole stats

Distance covered: 130km

Temperature: -50°C

Weight of equipment: 50kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300

Terrain: Flat ice
 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Sunday's Super Four matches

Dubai, 3.30pm
India v Pakistan

Abu Dhabi, 3.30pm
Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Bharatanatyam

A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

Directed by Sam Mendes

Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays

4.5/5

'Late Shift': is cinema the right place for an interactive film?