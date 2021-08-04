Dubai's Burj Khalifa named one of the world's most beautiful buildings

Burj Khalifa already holds the title of the world’s tallest structure, and now it can add another accolade to its list, after being named among the world’s most beautiful buildings.

The Dubai landmark was named in a list compiled by global travel website Big 7 Travel looking at some of the most impressive structures from around the globe.

The 828-metre skyscraper, in Downtown Dubai, came in at number 50 on the list, thanks to its triple-lobed footprint, which is modelled on the Hymenocallis flower, or Spider Lily.

“Not only is it the world’s tallest building, but it’s also 60 per cent taller than the world’s second-tallest building,” the website states.

Burj Khalifa was the only structure in the UAE to make the list, but there were plenty of other entries from across the Middle East.

Petra in Jordan, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, came in at number 12 on the list, while Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem was named in ninth position.

Two of Istanbul’s famous mosques, Sultan Ahmed Mosque - commonly known as the Blue Mosque - and Hagia Sophia, also made the cut, coming in at numbers 15 and 21 respectively, while Afghanistan’s Blue Mosque made it to 23rd.

Topping the list, unsurprisingly, was India’s Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks. Paris’s Palace of Versailles was a close second, with The Duomo in Florence coming in at third. Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia and Osaka Castle in Japan rounded out the top five.

