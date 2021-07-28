Inside two Dubai projects named finalists at the World Festival of Interiors

Two projects from Dubai have been named as finalists at the World Festival of Interiors, called Inside, in the Retail and Hotels categories.

Opus, which houses ME Dubai, the only hotel to be designed inside and out by the late Zaha Hadid – for Hotels – and Presentedby, the luxury sneaker and streetwear reselling store in The Dubai Mall – for Retail – are among 111 projects named in the list spanning 23 countries.

All shortlisted designers will compete in front of a live judging panel and an audience of their peers at the festival, to be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from December 1 to 3, organisers said.

The World Festival of Interiors will be held in tandem with the World Architecture Festival, which also has six UAE projects, including Abu Dhabi’s currently under construction Zayed National Museum, nominated in various categories.

"We are very proud to be among the shortlisted projects in the Inside festival’s retail category. The retail sector needs a revolution and with Presentedby, we had the chance to boost a new creative vision all around the world,” chief creative officer of External Reference Architects, Carmelo Zappulla, tells The National. The multidisciplinary firm designed the Presentedby store.

“When we designed the Dubai store we knew that we weren’t just designing another store. We were creating a concept without precedents: a concentrate of innovation where art and design produce the next destiny of the sneaker community,” he says.

Presentedby store by External Reference

Presentedby, which stocks rare, in-demand items and collectables that have sold out in retail outlets around the world, opened on December 9 last year within Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall.

The store's eye-catching design concept resembles Dubai’s qualities, its investment in technology, its progress and future, Zappulla says.

Scroll through the gallery below for Presentedby's interiors:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 The experience room in Presentedby displays a collection of the most exclusive trainers, like a mini sneakers museum.

Conceived more as an experiential space rather than a shop, the store features 3D printed lattice walls and interactive projections on the floor that’s more like an exhibition space.

The 3D printed walls, with their sinuous shapes, are inspired by the technologies used by fashion brands to produce sneakers. The design also means that sneakers are displayed diagonally, thus giving customers a complete view of the collections from different points of view.

The 3D printed walls in Presentedby, with their sinuous shapes, are inspired by the technologies used by fashion brands to produce sneaker, says Carmelo Zappulla. Courtesy Presentedby

The shop is divided into three different areas: the cash desk area, with the counter and illuminated lockers behind; the semi-circular apparel area, with the streetwear, accessories, fitting rooms and a claw machine; and the experience room.

Located at the centre of the space, the experience room displays a collection of the most exclusive trainers, like a mini sneakers museum. There’s also a holographic projection show, giving the room an impression of infinite space.

External Reference, who also designed the Presentedby stores in London and Paris, touts the Dubai outlet's green credentials, claiming the design absorbs 38kg of carbon dioxide per year.

“This 3D printed lattice walls are made from a 100 per cent natural mineral compound, with the property to mineralise primary greenhouse gases and reduce volatile organic compounds, allowing it to behave like a small forest,” the company said.

Opus and ME Dubai by Zaha Hadid Architects

First unveiled by the famous architect herself in 2007, the Opus, by developer Omniyat, is the only building for which Hadid created both the architecture and interiors.

Externally, the Opus was designed as two separate towers that come together in the form of a cube, with a large void in the middle that spans eight stories. The towers are linked by a four-storey atrium at ground level as well as a three-story bridge 71 metres above the ground.

The inside of the void is lit up at night by a constellation of lights, each individually controllable, set into the undulating glass.

The building is home to the five-star ME Dubai, from ME by Melia, which opened in March 2020 with 93 rooms, including 19 suites, and three F&B outlets.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures of ME Dubai's striking interiors:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 ME Dubai by Melia opens on Sunday. It was the first and last property designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Courtesy ME Dubai

The hotel’s striking lobby sits directly under the Opus' void, which also forms the lobby’s glass ceiling. From there, visitors can see three stories of galleries with projecting balconies that surround the space.

White marble floors are contrasted against the golden edges of seating pods, the curved furniture upholstered in burgundy and created specially for the property by Zaha Hadid Design, the interior design arm of the company.

ZHD is also responsible for furnishings throughout the property, including mirrors in bathrooms that are curved to match the central void of the Opus.

Curves also dominate every other aspect of the hotel, from rounded sinks to oversized showerheads and curvaceous soaking tubs.

To celebrate Hadid’s works, ME Dubai is currently hosting a selection of works by Zaha Hadid Architects and ZHD.

The curated architectural journey is spread across various areas of the hotel and includes a selection of architecture models and an audio guide that gives in-depth descriptions of every model.

Read more Six UAE projects shortlisted for World Architecture Festival 2021

Also featured on the ground floor is the latest collection of Zaha Hadid Design objects, along with the brand’s activewear collaboration with sportswear maker Odlo. Visitors will be able to purchase items from the ZHD x Odlo that will only be sold at the ME Dubai pop-up.

Winners for both the Inside World Festival of Interiors and the World Architecture Festival awards will be announced at the event, to be held from Wednesday to Friday, December 1 to 3 in Lisbon, Portugal, where the World Building of the Year will also be named.

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft's 'hacker-in-chief' David Weston, creator of the tech company's Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users' identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Simran Director Hansal Mehta Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Esha Tiwari Pandey Three stars

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor's risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

Also on December 7 to 9, the third edition of the Gulf Car Festival (www.gulfcarfestival.com) will take over Dubai Festival City Mall, a new venue for the event. Last year's festival brought together about 900 cars worth more than Dh300 million from across the Emirates and wider Gulf region – and that first figure is set to swell by several hundred this time around, with between 1,000 and 1,200 cars expected. The first day is themed around American muscle; the second centres on supercars, exotics, European cars and classics; and the final day will major in JDM (Japanese domestic market) cars, tuned vehicles and trucks. Individuals and car clubs can register their vehicles, although the festival isn't all static displays, with stunt drifting, a rev battle, car pulls and a burnout competition.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. "Think of one to three things a day that you're grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don't just say 'air.' Really think about it. If you're grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world." Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they've had to learn to respect each other's "fighting styles" – he's a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. "When you're having an argument, remember, it's not you against each other. It's both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you're on a team you have to win together."

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. "It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. "They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. "Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. "It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. "It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home."

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

