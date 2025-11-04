Omniyat celebrates two decades of transforming bold vision into luxury reality

Ultra-luxury developer Omniyat is embarking on a celebration marking its 20th anniversary as an influential force helping to shape Dubai’s famous skyline.

The landmark highlights two decades of visionary design and architectural excellence, which the company says has seen it “imagining the impossible”.

At the heart of the celebration is a personal message from founder and executive chairman Mahdi Amjad, who remarks on past achievements and continuing future success.

In an inspirational video, he reflects on Omniyat’s journey from an ambitious idea in 2005 to becoming one of the most impactful developers influencing Dubai’s modern skyline.

The message anchors a broader anniversary campaign that honours the renowned developer’s legacy, and will culminate in a commemorative event in January 2026.

“This milestone is one of pride and humility,” Mahdi Amjad says. “It encapsulates 20 years of life achievements that brought us here.

“Over these two decades, we have transformed the industry, the city, and the people we’ve served, and I am humbled by the opportunity to have touched so many lives in such a unique way.

“This moment is both a reflection and a renewal, a consolidation of energy that drives us toward new possibilities in a city where the impossible naturally becomes possible.”

Since its inception, Omniyat has conceived and delivered some of Dubai’s most distinctive landmarks, including shaping the waterfront in Business Bay with its Marasi Bay community.

Other prized projects include The Opus by Omniyat, One at Palm Jumeirah, and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

The company says each development has redefined the boundaries of design, blending art, architecture, and hospitality to create experiences that reflect Dubai’s evolution as a global hub.

Omniyat’s journey to date also boasts an impressive set of milestones beyond the prime addresses it has developed.

These range from smashing records for sales value with penthouses in One at Palm Jumeirah and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, to raising more than $900 million through the issuance of two Sukuks this year.

Added to that is the reputation of becoming the market leader in Dubai in the $10 million-plus segment of ultra-luxury real estate in the first half of 2025.

“From the very beginning, our ambition was to contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary vision to create places that reflect its spirit of innovation and its commitment to elevating the human experience,” Amjad continues.

“We saw it as a responsibility to inspire - to design spaces that bring families together, foster wellness, and empower people to rise to their full potential.

“We asked ourselves how architecture itself could become a source of inspiration, not only for those who live and work within our spaces, but even for those who simply pass by.

“That belief has guided every decision we’ve made for the past two decades.”

Not surprisingly, Amjad and Omniyat remain ambitious and galvanised to create more landmarks in the next chapter. They say the 20th anniversary marks the beginning of an era of expansion and creativity.

Central to that company vision is Marasi Bay, Omniyat’s fully curated waterfront destination that will ultimately bring together ultra-luxury residences, hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle experiences “within one seamless ecosystem of elevated living”.

Meanwhile, Omniyat’s next masterpiece is AVA at Palm Jumeirah. Boasting a breathtaking ‘sky palace’ with a private 360-degree swimming pool at its peak, this luxurious island address is on track for handover in the second quarter of 2026.

Reflecting on what it has already achieved, Omniyat says its two-decade legacy has not only defined the UAE’s high-end real estate landscape, but “established new benchmarks” in global design and craftsmanship.

And as it looks ahead, the developer remains committed to its founding philosophy - The Art of Elevation - and creating spaces that “transcend function to become timeless works of art”.

