How NYU Stern prepares leaders for global challenges in Abu Dhabi

For over a century, alumni of the NYU Stern School of Business have contributed to shaping the global corporate world. From founding influential enterprises to leading major organisations, Stern graduates have consistently demonstrated their ability to make meaningful impact across industries. This tradition extends to Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi’s One-Year Full-Time MBA program. As part of its inaugural cohort, students will gain access to a global network of leaders and thinkers while preparing to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic business environment. Although already experienced in working with cross-cultural teams at multinational companies current student Katarina Hlavata shared, “After comparing MBA programs worldwide, I chose Stern at NYUAD for its emphasis on innovation and the opportunity to engage with global business hubs in Abu Dhabi and New York. It offers a truly international perspective that aligns with my career aspirations.” The global business environment is undergoing profound changes, with rapid technological advancements, economic fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions redefining industries. From navigating AI-driven transformation to addressing the challenges of supply chain disruptions and post-pandemic work structures, leaders today must be agile and well-prepared to manage uncertainty. The Stern at NYUAD MBA program is designed to equip students with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in this evolving landscape. Through a combination of foundational business training and exploration of current trends, graduates develop the skills to address contemporary challenges and drive meaningful innovation. The <a href="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/606753141;414493241;a;gdpr=$%7bGDPR%7d;gdpr_consent=$%7bGDPR_CONSENT_755%7d" target="_blank">Stern at NYUAD MBA curriculum</a> emphasises the integration of theoretical frameworks with real-world applications. Its curriculum includes a strong focus on microeconomic principles, helping students analyse the drivers behind profitability and market behavior. Courses also address managerial and behavioral complexities, preparing students to foster effective collaboration within organisations. “The dual emphasis on analytics and leadership drew me in,” commented Hlavata. “I was looking for a program that could balance technical expertise with soft skills and this curriculum seemed tailored to that.” This balanced approach ensures graduates are equipped with both the analytical rigor and practical skills needed to address real-world challenges. A distinctive feature of the Stern at NYUAD MBA is its dual-campus structure. Students begin and end their studies in Abu Dhabi, exploring the unique business environment of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In between, the summer term in New York City offers global insights in one of the most dynamic business environments, with coursework and industry exposure at NYU Stern’s Manhattan campus. This cross-regional approach allows students to gain insights into diverse organisational cultures and develop a nuanced understanding of global business practices. The Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi MBA program aligns closely with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and innovation. Graduates are not only equipped to excel in their careers but also positioned to contribute to broader societal and industrial advancements. Through a focus on leadership development, students gain the ability to bridge knowledge gaps, address strategic challenges, and implement change within their organisations. Current student and national of the UAE, May Alhajeri, highlighted, “I see myself as an extension of the UAE’s pursuit of excellence, constantly striving to be the positive change I wish to see in our world. Being part of this initiative feels like contributing to something bigger than just my own career growth.” For aspiring leaders, the Stern at NYUAD MBA offers a rigorous academic foundation combined with real-world learning opportunities. Its dual-campus model provides exposure to two dynamic business regions, offering a comprehensive perspective on global markets. “This program feels like the perfect blend of academic excellence and practical learning,” noted Alhajeri. “I evaluated multiple MBA options, but the global exposure and unique focus of Stern at NYUAD made it stand out.” By becoming part of this program, students take a step toward building impactful careers and contributing to the ongoing transformation of industries locally and worldwide. Prospective students can attend both in-person and online information sessions held regularly throughout the year in numerous locations, visit <a href="https://stern.nyuad.nyu.edu/stern-full-time-mba/?utm_source=thenational&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=MMG25_advertorial_feb_2025&dclid=CjgKEAiA2cu9BhDxyt2H_b3W-UESJABgRSGvVf-kcVgMO8GrmIKKqBAc69GtnTKhqxlqKKQkee48pvD_BwE" target="_blank">here</a> to find out more.