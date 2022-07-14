Amazon to create 4,000 new UK jobs this year

Amazon has announced plans to create more than 4,000 new permanent jobs across the UK this year.

The extra roles will bring the online retailer's permanent workforce to 75,000, having created 40,000 new jobs in the past three years.

Amazon said it had invested £1 billion ($1.2bn) across the UK and was set to be one of the 10 largest private-sector employers in the country.

The new roles are spread across the UK and include new warehouses set to open in Wakefield and Knowsley.

The jobs announced on Friday include roles in corporate and technology in software development, product management and engineering, and in operations teams.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon's UK manager.

“People join us not just for the wide variety of roles, great pay and benefits, but for the career development opportunities we provide.

“Applicants recognise we are an employer that offers great development potential, and we are proud to have so many employees growing and taking the opportunity to learn new skills that will create paths to new jobs at Amazon and beyond.”