UK inflation rose at fastest pace in nearly 30 years to hit 5.5% in January

UK inflation rose at an annual rate of 5.5 per cent in January, up from December's 5.4 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would stay unchanged at December's rate, which was the highest reading since March 1992.

In November inflation rocketed to 5.1 per cent, more than double the Bank of England’s 2.0 per cent target.

Rising prices for fuel, clothing, food, second-hand cars and increased tobacco duty have helped to drive up inflation.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS said: “Inflation ticked up again in January, reaching a near 30-year high.

“Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year.

“The rising costs of some household goods and increases in rents also pushed up inflation.

“However, these were partially offset by lower prices at the pump, following record highs at the end of 2021.

“Some annual changes this year are affected by last year’s lockdown, when many services were unavailable.”

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, the UK’s largest independent cash and carry that works with 70,000 retailers, called January’s inflation rate is “relatively modest” and said the rate is likely to continue to increase.

“I’m afraid to say, inflation’s here to stay,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He also warned the current trend showed shows signs that inflation may “lap” next year.

“As inflation takes hold, it doesn’t take hold in a singular event at a singular moment, prices rise in certain products at certain times, labour models increase locally in certain hotspots. And then for the second year the rest of the market equalises and therefore you get two years of rea inflation,” he said.

Mr Pervez said the year ahead would be “tough” for his business and also difficult for retailers who would inevitably pass on extra costs to consumers.

ONS figures released on Tuesday showed British living standards declined at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December, as average raises rose less than the increase in consumer prices.

