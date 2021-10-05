Britain has almost 1,800 more £1m streets than a year ago

There are nearly 1,800 more streets across Britain where the average home is valued at £1 million or more compared with a year ago, analysis has found.

There were 11,673 streets in September 2021 with an average property price of at least £1m ($1.3m) or more, which was 1,782 more than the 9,891 in September 2020, property company Zoopla said.

The south-east of England accounts for about half of the increase, with 942 more £1m streets having been created there over the past year, compared with 262 in London.

The tapering of a stamp duty holiday in the summer prompted a rush of buyers. The holiday ended completely from October 1.

Many people have also been searching for bigger properties as they make lifestyle changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"London comes top when it comes to the UK's prime markets, but the wider commuter zone in the south-east is also home to some of the highest-value addresses, reflecting the size and type of housing stock in these regions," said Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla.

For the 13th year in a row, Kensington Palace Gardens in London was identified as Britain's most expensive street, with homes there priced at nearly £29.9m on average.

In second place for the third consecutive year was Courtenay Avenue in Highgate, London. The average property there is valued at £19.4m.

Grosvenor Crescent in London rounded off the top three, with the average property value there at £17.2m.

Excluding London, Titlarks Hill in Ascot, Berkshire, was identified as the most expensive street in Britain, with the average home put at £8.4m.

Some postal towns outside London also have clusters of million-pound streets.

Zoopla counted 176 in Guildford in Surrey, 137 in Reading in Berkshire, 133 in Sevenoaks in Kent, 115 in Harpenden in Hertfordshire, 105 in Altrincham in Greater Manchester and 98 in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

This compares with only nine £1m streets across the whole of Wales.

Here are the numbers of £1m streets in September 2021, according to Zoopla:

- London, 4,544

- South-east England, 4,366

- East of England, 1,464

- South-west England, 512

- North-west England, 276

- West Midlands, 205

- Scotland, 136

- East Midlands, 65

- Yorkshire and the Humber, 55

- North-east England, 41

- Wales, 9

And here are Zoopla's top 10 most expensive streets in Britain, which are all in London, and the average house price:

1. Kensington Palace Gardens, £29,898,000

2. Courtenay Avenue, £19,440,000

3. Grosvenor Crescent, £17,212,000

4. Ilchester Place, £15,220,000

5. The Boltons, £14,223,000

6. Manresa Road, £11,181,000

7. Frognal Way, £11,118,000

8. Compton Avenue, £10,237,000

9. Cottesmore Gardens, £9,971,000

10. Carlyle Square, £9,800,000