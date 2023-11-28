Biden and Harris to lead tributes during service to Rosalynn Carter

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join mourners in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday to pay tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19, aged 96.

Ms Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May and died shortly after entering hospice care.

Her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care at his home in Georgia, is expected to attend the service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.

Former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are expected to attend. Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Bill Clinton are also expected to be among those paying tribute to Ms Carter.

Ms Carter and Mr Carter were the longest-married presidential couple, having been married for 77 years. The former first lady was considered one of Mr Carter's closest advisers during his presidential term.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it,” Mr Carter said in a statement after his wife's death.

“As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Ms Carter was also a fierce advocate for mental health and was part of a commission during Mr Carter's presidential term that would result in the 1980 passage of the Mental Health Systems Act.

Members of the public pay their respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. AP

After leaving the White House, the couple established the Carter Centre in Atlanta, which supports human rights and democracy.

Mr Biden and Ms Biden paid tribute to the former first lady as a champion for women's rights, a mental health advocate and a supporter of children's caregivers, the elderly and the disabled.

“Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigours of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter,” they said in a statement.