Republicans nominate Steve Scalise for US House speaker

Republicans on Wednesday picked Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker of the US House of Representatives, in the next step towards replacing Kevin McCarthy, who was removed last week amid conservative infighting.

Mr Scalise was able to draw the support of many veteran and establishment Republicans. He was competing against Jim Jordan, an outspoken leader of the party's right wing who had the backing of many at the more conservative end of the spectrum.

Currently the No 2 on the Republican leadership ladder, Mr Scalise must still win approval from the full House before he can claim the speaker's gavel. Republicans control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority.

The House Majority Leader represents Louisiana's first congressional district and has served in Congress since 2008. Prior to that, he was a member of the Louisiana state legislature.

Mr Scalise has voiced support in the past for former president Donald Trump. He is also a strong opponent of gun control and universal health care.

The removal of Mr McCarthy was an unprecedented move and created a power vacuum in the divided Republican chamber.

He had served less than one year in the job, managing challenges from hardline Republicans amid a narrow party majority control of the chamber after last year's midterm elections.

Mr Scalise's nomination comes as the prospect of another US government shutdown looms in mid-November and as Congress grapples with responding to the eruption of violence in Israel and Gaza.