Washington calls for ‘unified’ reconstruction efforts following Libya floods

Washington has called for Libya’s factions to form a united front as the country tries to recover from last month’s devastating floods.

On September 11, heavy rainfall from Storm Daniel caused major flooding in Derna, a city in eastern Libya on the Mediterranean coast. Two dams burst creating a deluge of water that washed away roughly one third of the city’s buildings.

“The US focus is on trying to help the Libyans pull together a unified reconstruction effort to maximise its effectiveness,” said Richard Norland, US Special Envoy for Libya.

Government officials and aid agencies estimate the death toll from the disaster to be between 4,000 and 11,000.

Washington has contributed $12 million in humanitarian assistance to Libya, making it the largest donor to the relief efforts in Derna.

Reconstruction efforts have been complicated by Libya's deep divisions. Since 2011, when a Nato-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, rival factions have vied for power.

The UN-backed Government of National Unity controls the capital Tripoli and much of the west, while the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, which is allied with a parliament confirmed government, controls Derna as it governs the east and south.

Attempts to hold unified elections have so far failed. But Washington believes the tragedy in Derna has created an opportunity for the country to come together.

An upturned car swept by floodwater is seen inside a shop in the aftermath of the floods in Derna An upturned car inside a shop where it was carried by a torrent of floodwater in Derna, Libya. Reuters

“I think we're entering a period of real political ferment and the events in Derna and eastern Libya have added new urgency to the need to unify the country's institutions,” Ambassador Norland told reporters.

Mr Norland cautioned that unified elections would not “happen overnight” but that all the necessary parties needed to be involved in the process.

“Now is the time for them to send representatives to take part in these discussions,” he said. “This really offers the best hope for Libyans not only to move forward on the reconstruction process, but also towards the political unity and the legitimisation of their institutions.”