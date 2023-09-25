US government shutdown: What happens and who is affected?

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives will return to Washington on Tuesday to take up multiple spending bills as Congress faces the possibility of a government shutdown.

With only days to go until the September 30 deadline, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has so far been unable to wrangle support from a small faction within his party to pass a spending extension.

The House Speaker and President Joe Biden had agreed to a federal spending deal earlier this year during debt ceiling negotiations, but House Republicans are now pushing to cut federal spending lower than what was agreed to.

The four spending bills that the House is scheduled to take up are all non-starters for the White House and Senate Democrats, further complicating House-led efforts.

Mr Biden has suggested that House Republicans want to impeach him “because they want to shut down the government”, but a shutdown would also temporarily curtail efforts to do so.

What happens if the US government shuts down?

Should Congress fail to fund the government, federal agencies will be required to halt all non-essential operations. Essential functions will continue, however.

This will affect a series of activities, from the national parks to passport applications.

Some federal employees will also be told to not report to work. More than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed during the 2013 shutdown, as explained by the Office of Management and Budget.

The furloughs would lead to prolonged wait times on passport applications and small business loans.

Most federal buildings and attractions – such as the Smithsonian museums in Washington – would be closed. National parks would be open, but travelling to one would come with an increased risk as the National Park Service would not be able to maintain visitor centres, restrooms and roads.

The White House also said a shutdown would put at risk nutritional assistance for 7 million people who rely on nutritional programmes.

"With less than one week before the end of the fiscal year, extreme House Republicans are playing partisan games with peoples’ lives and marching our country toward a government shutdown that would have damaging impacts across the country," the White House said.

How would a shutdown affect the economy?

A shutdown could also affect the US economy and the nation's credit rating, which has already taken a hit following the debt ceiling stand-off earlier this year.

But the overall economic impact of a government shutdown is marginal compared to that of what Congress faced with the debt ceiling crisis.

“However, compared to the debt limit, the less severe economic effect of a shutdown also makes it more likely that Congress fails to act in time,” Goldman Sachs's chief US political economist Alec Phillips wrote in the firm's report on the issue.

A governmentwide shutdown would reduce economic growth by about 0.15 percentage point for each week it lasts, Goldman Sachs says.

How many times has the government shut down?

The federal government has shut down 21 times over the last five decades.

The most recent shutdown was also the longest. From December 2018 to January 2019, former president Donald Trump forced a government shutdown to receive funding for the US-Mexico border wall. That shutdown ended after 35 days without any funding for the wall.

It was one of three shutdowns to have happened during Mr Trump's term. The first lasted for three days, and the second lasted only for a few hours.

Mr Trump has pushed Republicans to force a shutdown this year so as to interfere with the work of two federal cases against him, although criminal prosecutions will continue even if the government shuts down.