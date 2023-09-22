Florida alligator attack suspected after body found

Florida authorities are investigating a possible alligator attack after a body was found alongside a large reptile in the south-western part of the state, local news organisations reported.

The body was found by an alligator in a residential neighbourhood with a lake, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told Spectrum News. Footage from a helicopter showed what appeared to be a large amount of blood on the ground.

Officials told Spectrum News and a local Fox News affiliate that the gator was involved in the incident, but it is unclear its exact role.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told a local NBC News affiliate that it is assisting law enforcement “with an ongoing incident involving an alligator”.

“We are still gathering information at this time,' its statement to WFLA read.

Police did not identify the individual found on the ground in the county just outside Tampa, Florida.

Florida has seen grisly and deadly incidents with alligators in the past.