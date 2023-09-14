Joe Biden to deliver economic speech amid shutdown and impeachment threats

Facing an impeachment inquiry, a potential government shutdown and continued questions over his economic policy, President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver what the White House is billing as a major economic speech.

In his speech in Maryland, Mr Biden is expected to address how federal budget cuts and a government shutdown would impact Americans, weeks before the September 30 deadline to keep the federal government open.

At the centre of this is a demand from House Republicans to cut federal spending to a level lower than what Mr Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed to in May.

“A deal is a deal,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

“The President, House Democrats, Senate Democrats, and Senate Republicans have stood by that agreement, with bipartisan movement in the Senate today.

“But Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans have taken a different approach, ignoring the agreement that a majority of them voted for and advancing extreme partisan bills that break their promise and gut investments in America.”

Regarding the impeachment inquiry, Mr Biden sought to portray himself as a president more concerned about governing than entertaining political theatrics.

House Republicans opened the inquiry after investigations into the business dealings of the President's son, Hunter Biden.

Republicans accuse the President of profiting from his son's business dealings while vice president, between 2009 and 2017.

The White House says the President has done nothing wrong.

Speaking in Virginia, Mr Biden said House Republicans had launched an impeachment inquiry against him to instigate a government shutdown.

“I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me. And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

“So, look, look, I got a job to do. Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I've got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day.”

Mr Biden has embraced the term “Bidenomics”, which the White House has said involves taxing the wealthy, tackling junk fees and investing in key areas.

His speech on Thursday will be the latest effort by the Biden administration to convince American voters of his economic record, which remains a challenge in his 2024 re-election bid.

So far, such efforts have failed.

And recent government data could make it even more difficult to change opinions. Inflation increased to 3.7 per cent last month on surging petrol costs – another talking point against Mr Biden – even as core inflation declined.

Only 34 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Biden's handling of the economy, according to a recent USA TODAY poll. More Americans also trust Donald Trump – the 2024 Republican front-runner – than the incumbent president to make the economy better.

A large majority of Americans also believe the economy is getting worse and that their cost of living is rising, according to the poll.