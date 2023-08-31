Moo-ve along: Nebraska police caution man driving with enormous bull in car

A man was pulled over by police officers in Norfolk, Nebraska, after they responded to a call that a driver was motoring along with a large bull in the passenger seat.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” police Capt Chad Reiman told local media.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

The beast hitching a ride on the motorway was actually a Watusi bull. Known for their massive horns, Watusi bulls can weigh up to 725kg.

Their horns can reach up to 2.4 metres in length and are primarily used for defence and to lower their body temperature, according to Cattle International Series.

Video footage showed the creature protruding out of the specially adapted former police vehicle, taking up nearly half the side of the car.

The driver was identified as Lee Meyer from the town of Neligh, and the bull's name is Howdy Doody.

Capt Reiman said officers performed a traffic stop to address “some traffic violations” that had occurred.

“There were some citable issues with that situation,” he said.

Mr Meyer and Howdy Doody were given warnings and proceeded to drive back home.

No one was injured in the incident.