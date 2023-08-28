Biden condemns white supremacy after three killed in racially motivated shooting

US President Joe Biden has condemned white supremacy, saying “we must not remain silent”, after three black people were shot dead in what police have called racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shooting occurred at a Dollar General store in the predominantly black neighbourhood of New Town on Saturday.

The gunman, Ryan Palmeter, 21, carried out the attack with legally purchased weapons before killing himself, police said.

Palmeter texted his father before the attack to break into his room. There his father found his son's suicide note, a will and racist writings.

The shooting had already began by the time the family notified authorities.

Angela Carr, 52, was shot and killed in her vehicle outside the shop while store employee AJ Laguerre, 19, was shot as he attempted to flee. Jerrald Gallion, 29, killed as he entered the store.

An AR-15 weapon used in the attack had swastikas emblazoned on it, the sheriff said. Palmeter also wore a tactical vest and a mask to cover his face.

"He targeted a certain group of people and that's black people. That's what he said he wanted to kill. And that's very clear," Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said during a news conference.

“He hated black people."

Mr Waters said Palmeter had also left behind several manifestoes that detailed his hatred for black people.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was investigating the attack as a hate crime and “act of racially motivated violent extremism”.

Mr Biden said “we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America”.

“We must refuse to live in a country where black families going to the store or black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the colour of their skin,” he said.

Candles burn at memorials for the three people killed in a racist-inspired shooting. AFP

“Hate must have no safe harbour. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent.”

The shooting occurred near the historically black Edward Waters University, which was placed on lockdown for several hours.

No students or staff members were involved in the shooting, the university said.

It also said the gunman tried to enter the the university before the Dollar General shooting but was turned away because he would not identify himself.

“It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus,” the university said.

Agencies contributed to this report