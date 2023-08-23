US urges Houthis to 'seize opportunity' on peace momentum after envoy's trip to region

US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking is "heartened" about progress made in the peace process after a recent trip to the Gulf, as Washington urges the Houthi rebels to "seize the opportunity" of enhanced peace efforts.

"Conversations regarding a new agreement are ongoing, but ultimately we must get the Yemeni parties together to reach a solution on critical issues and help chart a brighter future for their country," Mr Lenderking told The National on Tuesday.

The special envoy met Yemeni and Saudi representatives, and those from Oman, on a regional trip "focused around supporting UN and regional efforts to secure a new, durable ceasefire agreement and launch a comprehensive, inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni peace process", he said.

His travel came at a moment of increased momentum in the peace process.

"We remain hopeful that the parties will reach a more comprehensive agreement. We urge the Houthis to seize this opportunity," a State Department official told The National.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels reached a UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022, which they twice renewed.

Despite that ceasefire's official expiration in October last year, hostility levels remain low.

And now, peace efforts are unfolding against the backdrop of improving ties between Riyadh and Tehran, which Iran’s UN mission said could accelerate efforts to renew the lapsed ceasefire.

Groundbreaking China-brokered talks this year led to both countries agreeing to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen both sides' embassies after years of tension and hostility.

But tension endures, and Washington insisted "that the fact is that no agreement between regional actors alone can bring peace to Yemen", a State Department official told The National.

"The Houthis will not decide whether or not to resume conflict based on Iranian direction," the official said.

"The conflict is at its core a Yemeni-Yemeni conflict, and only a Yemeni-Yemeni agreement will bring lasting peace."

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned last week that "public threats to return to war", as well as economic warfare between the government and rebels, were undermining peace efforts.

Washington also praised Oman's recently more active role in the peace process.

Saudi and Omani delegations recently held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen's capital Sanaa, as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war.

"Our regional partners have played an important role in de-escalation efforts ... we welcome the visit as a positive sign of the parties’ commitment to de-escalation," they said.

Tim Lenderking congratulated the UN's Humanitarian Co-ordinator in Yemen, David Gressly, on the operation to offload oil from the decrepit tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen. Twitter / US State Department Near Eastern affairs

Mr Lenderking also congratulated UN and Yemeni officials for successfully offloading most of the 1.14 million barrels of oil aboard the ageing FSO Safer last week.

The oil on the disintegrating tanker had threatened to cause an environmental disaster that would have lasted for years and had a devastating effect on Yemeni people and their livelihoods.

Washington "will continue to mobilise support from donors to fulfill the remaining $22 million funding gap to scrap the tanker and address all residual environmental threats", the State Department said in a statement.