Six migrant workers injured in 'intentional assault' by US motorist in North Carolina

Police in North Carolina are searching for the driver of an SUV whom they believe intentionally struck six migrant workers.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a Walmart in Lincolnton, the town's police department said. Police said the workers were hit “in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle”.

All six migrant workers were transported to a nearby hospital. None of their injures were reported as being life threatening.

Police said the vehicle is an older-model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack. The driver is believed to be an older white man.

The suspect's motives remain uncertain and the police department is requesting public assistance in identifying him.

The incident comes three months after a man rammed into a group of migrants in front of a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight.

The man involved in the fatal accident was arrested and faces eight counts of manslaughter, as well as additional damages from injuries to 10 other people. Police said the man had drugs in his system at the time.