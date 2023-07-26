Three US marines found dead at North Carolina petrol station

Three men who were found dead at the weekend at a North Carolina petrol station have been identified as US marines stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men unresponsive on Sunday morning in a privately owned car at a Speedway petrol station in Hampstead, 47km south-west of the base, the department said.

Medical authorities pronounced all three dead the same day. Their cause of death has not been released.

Sgt Chester Ward from the sheriff’s office said it had received a missing-person report for one of men, but declined to share details. No drugs were found in the vehicle, he said.

READ MORE Former US Marine Trevor Reed injured in Ukraine

“We do not suspect anything as far as foul play,” Sgt Ward said. The sheriff's office was waiting for autopsy results because the cause of death “might be something that we don’t see”, he added.

The US Marine Corps identified the men as Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. The men were motor vehicle operators with different units at Camp Lejeune, said First Lt Raymond Fullbright, of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl Dockery and Lance Cpl Garcia,” said Brig Gen Michael McWilliams, commander of the group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Their cause of death could be determined on Wednesday, Sgt Ward said.