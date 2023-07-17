Georgia mass shooting suspect killed after manhunt

A man suspected of gunning down three woman and a man during a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia was killed by authorities after he went on the run.

Police said Andre Longmore was killed during what they described as an intense search. The 40-year-old suspect was killed a day after Saturday's shootings shook the neighbourhood of Hampton.

Police said a Henry County sheriff's deputy began chasing Longmore after identifying a vehicle that the gunman had stolen from one of the victims. He fled after an initial exchange of gunfire.

Justin Robinson told WANF-TV that Longmore entered the backyard of a townhouse.

“He had a gun, he was bleeding, he was naked,” he said.

Mr Robinson said he alerted police, who again exchanged gunfire in a townhouse where Longmore was hiding.

Three officers were injured. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said all three are expected to recover.

Officials released few details about the killings. The police chief said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes in the same neighbourhood.

The four victims, aged 65 to 67, were identified as Scott Leavitt and his wife Shirley Leavitt, Steve Blizzar and Ronald Jeffers.

Hampton Police chief James Turner said Longmore lived in the same Dogwood Lakes neighbourhood as the victims. The motive has yet to be established.

City officials said a candlelit vigil would be held on Monday.

About 48 kilometres south of Atlanta, Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for Nascar events.

AP contributed to this report