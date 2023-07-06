Attacked Muslim US politician says police played down assault

A Connecticut Muslim politician who was attacked last month while leaving Eid Al Adha prayers accused police in Hartford of playing down the assault.

Representative Maryam Khan on Thursday called for a federal investigation into the department's handling of violent crimes, especially against women.

The first Muslim member of the Connecticut House, Ms Khan wore a sling on her right arm at a news conference and was surrounded by friends, family and fellow state legislators as she gave a harrowing account of her ordeal.

She called the attack much more violent and shocking than it was described in a police report.

Ms Khan said she later had concussion diagnosed and is now awaiting an MRI after losing feeling in her right arm and shoulder.

She recalled having to convince emergency responders at the scene that she was physically injured and emotionally traumatised.

“All I keep thinking in these last few days is what happens to women in the city of Hartford that call the police when they are assaulted, when they experience what I experienced, when they experience sexual assault, when they experience physical assault,” she said at the legislative office building.

“Because if this is what’s happening to me and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that. I’m not OK with that.”

Ms Khan, a Democrat, lives in the Hartford suburb of Windsor. Her legislative district includes Windsor and a part of Hartford, Connecticut's capital.

She said she and her family were taking photos on June 28 outside a Hartford arena where the prayer service was held.

Ms Khan said a man approached and said he “intended to have sexual relations” with one of them, including her 15-year-old daughter.

He then followed them inside and Ms Khan said he started to pursue her in particular, grabbing at her face and shirt and demanding a kiss.

She said the man followed her back outside and tried to grab her face again but became angry when she “dodged him” and slapped her.

Ms Khan said he later held her in a “choke hold”, held up his hand and mimicked having a gun before slamming her to the ground.

“I knew in that moment my body went numb and I thought I was going to die,” she said.

A representative for the Hartford Police said a response to her comments would be released later on Thursday.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the US Department of Justice about Ms Khan’s call for a federal investigation.

The department originally said Ms Khan suffered “minor injuries” after a man, who made lewd comments and tried to kiss her, slapped her face and let go of her neck, causing her to fall to the ground.

Ms Khan said the police report did not mention how her children were present for the attack or that she was a Muslim marking Eid Al Adha, the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.

She said her family regularly attended the annual prayer service at the XL Centre, an arena in downtown Hartford, at which about 4,000 people attended the June 28 gathering.

The suspect, Andrey Desmond, 30, who was chased down and held by two bystanders, was held in lieu of $250,000 bond at his arraignment last week on charges including misdemeanour assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Authorities have said he could still face more charges.

Emails were sent on Wednesday and Thursday seeking comment from Desmond’s public defender, but there was no immediate response.

Ms Khan won a special election for her seat in March 2022, at the time calling her victory in a three-way race a “huge honour” and saying she hoped to be an influence for girls.