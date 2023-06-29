Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space tourism flight takes off

Three Italian passengers and three crew members launched to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight on Thursday.

The mother ship departed from a horizontal spaceport in New Mexico at 6.39pm, UAE time, and delivered the VSS Unity spaceplane to a high enough altitude, where it separated and climbed to the boundary of space, reaching an apogee of 85.1km.

It is a 90-minute experience that reportedly costs $450,000, and includes about four minutes of weightlessness, before the plane lands back on a runway in the desert.

The flight – Galactic 01 – comes two years after Sir Richard Branson and a crew of five flew on the first fully crewed flight by Virgin Galactic on July 11, 2021.

“We have Galactic 01 take-off from spaceport New Mexico!” Virgin Galactic tweeted.

"We have Galactic 01 take-off from spaceport New Mexico!" Virgin Galactic tweeted.

Passengers include Italian Air Force member Col Walter Villadei, who is serving as mission commander on the flight.

Cameras placed inside the cabin showed him holding up the Italian flag shortly after entering microgravity conditions.

Lt Col Angelo Landolfi is another Italian Air Force officer who will be carrying out research work while aboard the spaceplane.

And Pantaleone Carlucci is an energy engineer and pilot at the National Research Council of Italy, who will also be doing science work on the flight.

Colin Bennett from Virgin Galactic is on the flying to assess what the passengers’ research flight experience was like.

Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile are the pilots on the spaceplane.

While most space tourism flights that have taken place since 2021 have been primarily joyrides, this one seems to involve lots of research work.

There are 13 experiments going aboard this trip.

One of them includes the Testing in Space research by the University of Rome, in which the crew will measure the effects of liquid mixing in microgravity conditions.

Different mixtures have been placed in syringes, which will be combined once the plane reaches the edge of space.

It is hoped the research will help in future in-space manufacturing and biomedical applications efforts

More than 800 Virgin Galactic ticket holders around the world are waiting for a turn on the spaceplane, which flies 89km above the New Mexico desert.

US authorities grounded Virgin Galactic spaceplanes shortly after the first crewed flight in 2021 for deviating from its flight path, causing several delays in starting commercial operations.

The company has said the next commercial flight, Galactic 02, will take place in August and will involve private customers who purchased tickets years ago, with plans for a monthly flight after that.