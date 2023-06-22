Biden to host Modi in state visit fraught with criticism

US President Joe Biden is set to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Thursday but the visit comes against a backdrop of condemnation over human rights abuses in India.

Several politicians said they planned to boycott Mr Modi's address to the US Congress on the same day over the growing repression of Muslims and other minorities in India, as well as other human rights offences, including the suppression of dissent.

High on the official agenda for India's Prime Minister as he visits the White House will be discussions over deepening of defence ties, partnerships on technology and his nation’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more Modi visits US to deepen ties, but concern raised among some politicians

“The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space,” a senior US administration official told reporters on a call.

Mr Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday, having visited the UN's headquarters in New York, where he featured in a yoga session to mark International Yoga Day.

He and US first lady Jill Biden later visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, for an event highlighting workforce training programmes.

The formal White House reception for Mr Modi is taking place on Thursday evening, with a fancy, all-vegetarian state dinner.

The visit comes at a critical time for the Biden administration, which views strengthening US-India ties as an important step towards countering China's growing influence in Asia.

It also comes at a time when the Biden administration has grown increasingly frustrated with India's stance on the Ukraine war and its continuing purchases of crude oil from Moscow – a critical source of funding for the war.

“We will engage actively India on issues associated with Russia and Ukraine,” the US official said, stressing that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“We are hosting India for an official state visit to put our co-operation on an inexorable trajectory. We're seeking escape velocity as we support India's emergence as a great power that will be central to ensuring US interests and the interests of our partners in the coming decades.”