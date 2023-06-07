Mike Pence announces 2024 presidential campaign

Former US vice president Mike Pence has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, pitting him against his former boss Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

“Today, before God and my family, I'm announcing I'm running for president of the United States,” Mr Pence said in a campaign video released on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear at a campaign event in Iowa, which historically is one of the earliest stops in the primary elections calendar. He will also speak during a CNN town hall event on Wednesday evening.

Mr Pence filed paperwork for his presidential campaign on Monday.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

“Together, we can bring this country back, and the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The former vice president was loyal to Mr Trump during the former president's term in office, but fell out with the populist leader when he refused to play a part in overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Mr Pence said in March.

Mr Pence has said he would never agree with Mr Trump on the January 6 insurrection, a stance which has made him unpopular with a large selection of Republican voters.

The former vice president is currently polling a little over 5 per cent, FiveThirtyEight's polling aggregator showed. Mr Trump remains the clear favourite, polling at 53.7 per cent.

Mr Pence now joins a Republican field that has swelled into double digits.

Among his rivals are Mr Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, a US senator.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is also expected to announce his 2024 campaign on Wednesday, although he will have considerable work to do to boost his national profile as he remains relatively unknown beyond his state.