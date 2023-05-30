Hollywood Beach shooting: Search under way in Florida for second suspect

Police in Florida were continuing to search for the second suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood that left nine people injured.

Four children and five adults were wounded, police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said. The ages of the minors injured ranged from 1-17 years old, while the ages of the adults ranged from 25 to 65.

One person was in surgery on Monday but the others were in a stable condition, Ms Bettineschi said.

The shooting happened at about 6.15pm on Monday as people celebrated the Memorial Day holiday.

One suspect was arrested after the shooting, but police are still searching for other suspects.

Hollywood Beach mayor Josh Levy said the violence stemmed “from an altercation between two groups”.

“I'm saddened and angered that we had an incident on Hollywood Beach where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Mr Levy said.

“The Hollywood Police Department will leave no stone unturned. We do not appreciate when people come into our city with guns and have an altercation in the midst of a public setting here.”

Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.

Video circulated online showed throngs of people fleeing the boardwalk after gunfire broke near a convenience store and a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop.

Hollywood Beach is a popular tourist destination about 32km north of Miami. It was expected to have increased traffic because of the holiday.

