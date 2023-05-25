Mississippi family calls for justice after officer shoots 11-year-old boy

Aderrien Murry released from hospital after calling police over domestic disturbance

Aderrien Murry, 11, was shot by an Indianola police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call. AP
Patrick deHahn author image
Patrick deHahn
New York
May 25, 2023
Calls for justice grew on Thursday after Aderrien Murry, an 11-year-old boy in Mississippi, was shot by a police officer after he called law enforcement over a domestic disturbance.

The boy has returned home after five days in hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator with a chest tube to treat a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, family lawyer Carlos Moore told The Washington Post.

The shooting took place when an acquaintance of Aderrien's mother came to the house “irate”. Concerned over the safety of her children, Nakala Murry had Aderrien call the police.

She told reporters at a press conference earlier this week that an officer arrived and told all the people in the house to exit.

When Aderrien complied, he was shot.

“He kept asking, 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'” Ms Murry said.

The Indianola Police Department identified Greg Capers as the officer who shot the child. He has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues its investigation, Mississippi Today reported.

The family, their legal team and other supporters gathered outside the Indianola City Hall on Thursday to call for Mr Capers to be charged and fired from the force. They are also asking for the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

“We cannot continue to tolerate a system that allows police officers to use deadly force with impunity,” Mr Moore said in a statement prior to the rally.

“We must demand justice for this young boy and his family.”

Updated: May 25, 2023, 7:59 PM
Mississippi

