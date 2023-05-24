UN drive raises 'unacceptable' $2.4bn to combat Horn of Africa drought, far below goal

A UN donor conference to boost funding for the Horn of Africa drought crisis raised $2.4 billion — far below the $7 billion requested.

The world body said in a statement that "famine has been averted" thanks to the funds but additional resources were urgently required to help the region, which is facing its most severe drought in four decades.

Speaking at the onset of the donor conference in New York, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said only 20 per cent of the UN's regional humanitarian response plan had been financed to date.

“This is unacceptable,” Mr Guterres stated, underscoring the need for immediate action to prevent the crisis that is threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions across the region.

The UN chief warned that without an immediate, “major injection” of funding, emergency operations will “grind to a halt” and people will die.

Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya have borne the brunt of the devastating drought, resulting in five consecutive failed rainy seasons.

According to the World Health Organisation and the UN children's fund, last year's drought in Somalia alone claimed 40,000 lives, half of them young children.

David Milliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, said that the drought has destroyed three million heads of livestock, a key source of livelihood for millions across the region.

He added man-made climate change has increased the likelihood of drought in the region by 100 times.

The UN estimates that over 43 million people in the Horn of Africa need humanitarian assistance, with more than 32 million facing acute food insecurity.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, told delegates the Horn of Africa's “complex” humanitarian situation requires “bold intervention”.

Ms Nusseibeh highlighted the UAE's “strong partnership” with the countries in the region, which involves direct and indirect humanitarian support, with the Emirates contributing $1.6 billion in aid to the region over the past five years.

This year alone, she said, the UAE has allocated $20 million to assist with humanitarian and stabilisation programmes in Somalia, and stressed that her country remains committed to a "multifaceted approach" to the region and the importance of long-term resilience-building initiatives within communities.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington’s top envoy to the UN, announced an additional humanitarian aid package of nearly $524 million for the Horn of Africa, bringing the total US contribution for fiscal year 2023 to $1.4 billion.

“In a world abundant with food, entire communities should never, never starve to death,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

During her visit to Somalia in January, Ms Thomas-Greenfield asserted that the US alone cannot address the crisis and appealed to the global community for increased support amid the looming threat of famine, which she called the "ultimate failure of the international community".