Biden supports allied push to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

US President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders at a summit in Japan that Washington would support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, The Associated Press and CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Ukraine is seeking to lead its biggest advance in months against Russia before a planned counter-offensive. It says the F-16s are far more effective than the Soviet-era jets Ukraine currently has.

Mr Biden told G7 leaders that decisions on when, how many and who will provide the jets – built by Lockheed Martin – will be made in the coming months while training is under way, AP said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The training will reportedly be conducted in Europe.

Read More British Foreign Secretary urges US to supply Ukraine with F-16s

Western governments have been wary of leaving their own countries undefended by giving away too much equipment.

They have also avoided sending anything that could strike deep into Russian territory and give Moscow a reason to escalate the war.

Friday's announcement came as the US and its allies announced a series of actions meant to tighten restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in Russia's war effort.

More than 125 people and organisations across 20 countries were hit with US sanctions, the Treasury Department announced.

The financial penalties were primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin. The US Commerce Department also added 71 companies to its own list.

In addition, new reporting requirements were issued for people and companies that have any interest in Russian Central Bank assets.

The purpose is to “fully map holdings of Russia’s sovereign assets that will remain immobilised in G7 jurisdictions until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine”, a Treasury statement said.