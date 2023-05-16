US charges Chinese citizen with providing weapons material to Iran

The US has charged a Chinese citizen with violating US sanctions by providing Iran with materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Tuesday.

Xiangjiang Qiao works at Sinotech Dalian Carbon and Graphite Manufacturing Corporation, a China-based company which the US Treasury Department placed on a sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles.

The sanctions bar companies from using the US financial system.

Between 2019 and 2022, Mr Qiao helped supply Iran with isostatic graphite, an ultrafine grain used to make rocket nozzles, and set up a bank account in the name of a front company to receive $15,000 in transfers from a US bank in connection with the transactions, prosecutors said.

Mr Qiao is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors added.

He faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud and money laundering.