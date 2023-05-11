US ends Title 42 at Mexican border and imposes stricter asylum rules

In a dramatic shift in asylum policy, the Biden administration on Thursday ended its use of Title 42, a sweeping pandemic-era rule that had allowed officials to quickly turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum along the US-Mexico border.

The lifting the public health order that had been in place since March 2020 has motivated thousands to rush to the border.

In El Paso, a border town in Texas, dozens of migrants, the majority of them young people from Venezuela, have been sleeping in the street beside the Sacred Heart Church, while dozens of others including women and children sheltered inside.

El Paso and other cities in Texas have declared a state of emergency as thousands more people were waiting in Juarez, the Mexican city on the other side of the border, hoping to cross into the US.

Dhean, 29, from Venezuela says he arrived three days ago after a 12-month journey that took him through Colombia, Chile, Peru and Mexico, mostly on foot.

When he arrived at the US-Mexico border, he jumped the fence, he says.

Dhean, 29, shows pictures of his seven-year old daughter who is still in Venezuela. Jihan Abdalla/The National

“I would rather live here illegally than stay in Venezuela, where the currency is worth nothing and there’s no work,” he says, adding that news regarding changes in policy mattered little in his decision to come to the US.

“Nothing matters to me if I don’t work,” Dhean told The National before displaying a picture of his seven-year-old daughter on a cracked phone.

Earlier this week, immigration authorities and volunteers handed out flyers urging migrants who had entered into the US without documentation to turn themselves in at a nearby processing centre to be processed. Many were given parole documents or notices to appear in court.

El Paso officials on Thursday said the operation was done in order to reduce the number of migrants sleeping on the streets, and that they have readied two vacant schools and one community centre with a total capacity of 4,400 to serve as temporary shelters for more migrants.

The basketball court at the Bassett Middle School will serve as temporary shelter for migrants in El Paso, officials said. Jihan Abdalla/The National

“Right now it’s hard to tell how many will come,” Mario D’agostino Deputy City Manager in the city of El Paso told journalists during a tour of the facility. “Many numbers have floated around but I think we should expect close to 30,000 people to come through.”

Some 24,000 American law enforcement officers were dispatched along the sprawling 3,140km border with Mexico to deal with the surge, along with 1,500 US troops. As many as 1,000 asylum officers are also expected to be deployed to conduct initial screenings.

The development comes at a critical time in US politics, when President Joe Biden is seeking a second term in office. The Democrat had campaigned on a platform of being more welcoming towards migrants, many of whom are fleeing gang violence, poverty and climate change.

But amid unprecedented migration from Latin America, Mr Biden’s administration has struggled to manage the numbers arriving at the border, while protecting migrants’ right to seek asylum.

Immigration has become a key political issue, with Mr Biden’s Republican rivals accusing him of having an “open border” policy. The Biden administration insists the border is not open and will not be open after Title 42 expires.

Title 42 was first implemented under the administration of Donald Trump, when Covid-19 hit the US, under the guise of stemming the spread of the virus.

But Mr Biden has continued to use the measure to control the numbers at the border, even as most other pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

"Tomorrow is going to be a day of infamy. You're gonna have tens of thousands of people pouring into our country," Mr Trump, who has made restricting immigration a signature policy, said in a town hall on Wednesday.

"You're going to have millions of people pouring into our country right now at a level that nobody's ever seen before," he said.

Under Title 42, which has widely been criticised by migrant advocates and progressives as a flagrant violation of US and international laws, border officials can quickly expel migrants at the border, without processing their claims. The measure was used more than 2.8 million times.

Under the new rules the US will revert to using Title 8, a strict asylum policy that will make it harder for migrants to file claims, while expediting initial screening interviews and deportations.

Migrants who cross the southern border without authorisation will be disqualified from asylum, unless they prove they previously sought protection in a third country. This would mean, most nationalities, with the exception of Mexico, would be ineligible for asylum.

Paolo, 21, says his journey to the US from Venezuela took him 10 months. Jihan Abdalla/The National

Migrants must instead only arrive at the border after securing an appointment using a smartphone app.

Unlike Title 42 expulsions, which had no paper trail, removals under Title 8 include five-year bans on entering the US.

On Thursday, however, it was unclear how many migrants were aware of the new policies, or how they would apply to them. Many thought that lifting Title 42 meant they could cross into the US.

Paolo, 21, also from Venezuela arrived four days ago after 10 months on the road, which included begging on the streets for money and being attacked by Mexican gangsters. He was traveling with his older brother, who is in US detention. Paulo is sleeping on the street.

“I have no money and no resources to stay in a hotel,” he says with a raspy voice. He says he has a throat infection and can't afford a doctor or medicine. “I came here because I want to own a car, and open my own business, a supermarket or something like that.”

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security said it will open several regional processing centres starting with Colombia and Guatemala where migrants could apply to enter the US.

The Biden administration has also said it would accept 30,000 people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua every month under a programme called humanitarian parole. But to qualify applicants must secure a US-based sponsor, and arrive in the US by plane. All those arriving at the border without appointments would be sent back to Mexico or to their country of origin.

The new regulations have already been met with criticism. They are also expected to be challenged in federal court.

“With its new rule formalising sweeping restrictions on asylum access, the Biden administration is putting border politics ahead of the safety of refugees,” Refugees International said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The narrow and capricious nature of this rule will, for many of them, sever the link between legitimate fear of harm and access to the fundamental protection of asylum.”