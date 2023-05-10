Biden restricts asylum access at US-Mexico border as Title 42 ends

The US issued a regulation on Wednesday denying asylum to most migrants crossing from Mexico illegally, a key part of President Joe Biden's policy as Covid-19 border restrictions known as Title 42 end.

The regulation presumes that migrants arriving at the border are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection in them first, or if they failed to use legal ways to enter the US.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the new rule would mean harsher consequences for illegal border crossers.

Instead of being quickly expelled to Mexico, they could be deported and barred from the US for five years if they do not qualify for asylum.

"We are making it very clear that our border is not open, that crossing irregularly is against the law and that those who are not eligible for relief will be quickly returned," Mr Mayorkas told media in Washington.

He blamed Congress for not passing meaningful immigration reforms "for more than two decades".

The Biden administration is dealing with an increase in already record levels of unauthorised border crossings as the Covid-19 restrictions, introduced in March 2020, are set to be lifted on Thursday just before midnight.

Migrants have been amassing in Mexico this week and at the same time, those who have already crossed into the US are straining border cities.

The Title 42 restrictions allow US authorities to rapidly expel many non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek US asylum.

Mexicans, the nationality most frequently caught crossing, are able to be quickly returned to Mexico under bilateral agreements that predated the Covid-19 restrictions.

The new regulation becomes effective on Thursday and will expire in two years, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Tuesday evening.

The rule will apply to by far most non-Mexican migrants since they typically pass through other countries on their way to the US.

Some migrants have said they are rushing to enter the country before the new rules come into effect.

More than 10,000 were caught crossing at the US-Mexico border illegally each day on Monday and Tuesday, said Brandon Judd, president of a union for border patrol agents.

The total passes that of a scenario outlined by a top US border official last month for the period after Title 42 ends.

Border agents have been authorised to release migrants in border cities if US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and charity organisations cannot take them, Mr Judd said.

Republicans have criticised Mr Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024, for rolling back the hardline policies of Republican former president Donald Trump, the current front-runner for his party's nomination.

Some Democrats and immigration advocates have also criticised Mr Biden's new regulation, saying it resembles similar measures implemented under Mr Trump that were blocked by US courts and that it undercuts asylum guarantees in US law and international agreements.

The move also counters statements Mr Biden made in 2020 on the campaign trail, saying he thought it was "wrong" for people not to be able to seek asylum on American soil.

The American Civil Liberties Union has already signaled it will sue over the policy.

In addition to the bar on asylum seekers, which could increase deportations, Biden officials said in late April that they were expanding legal pathways for migrants abroad to provide alternative ways to enter the US and discourage illegal crossings.

Biden officials on Tuesday said the administration planned to open more than 100 migration processing centres in the Western Hemisphere and would launch an online appointment platform in the coming days.

The officials also said they expected Mexico to increase immigration enforcement this week, including in southern Mexico.

Reuters contributed to this report