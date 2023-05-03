Lebanese student killed in US university stabbing

A California university is in mourning after a Lebanese student was killed in a stabbing.

Karim Abou Najm, 20, who moved to the US in 2018, was stabbed at the weekend as he was walking home from an awards ceremony on the University of California, Davis campus.

“I am simply devastated that the young person killed Saturday night at Sycamore Park in Davis was a UC Davis student, Karim Abou Najm,” chancellor Gary May said in a statement.

“By all accounts, he was an exceptional student, son and friend.”

Mr Abou Najm's father, Majdi, told local NBC affiliate KCRA: “I want this to be his memory: a bundle of energy, a bundle of positivity.

“Someone who was full of ambition, proud of his roots, who just wanted to make this world a better place.”

The young Lebanese student was about to graduate with honours with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, the university said.

He attended the International College of Beirut before moving to the US.

The student entered UC Davis after attending Davis High School for two years following his arrival in California from Lebanon with his family. Davis is located in Northern California, right outside Sacramento.

“We moved from Lebanon in 2018 when the situation in Lebanon was a little bit starting to go in not the right direction,” his father told KCRA. “We came here hoping for safety.”

There have been at least three stabbings reported recently around the UC Davis campus, and the university has increased security measures as a result.

The father said his son already had two jobs lined up upon graduation.

“For his short journey with us, he accomplished a lot. He took pride in helping others from lessons he learnt through his studies and work. He mentored undergraduate computer science students,” the university said.

“He always gave a shoutout to his colleagues and supported them in finding opportunities on-campus and beyond.”

UC Davis announced it had set up an undergraduate research fund in his name.

“Karim was a compassionate, smart and caring young man who left us too soon,” the university said.