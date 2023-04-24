Tucker Carlson and Fox News 'part ways'

Firebrand conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson has left Fox News, the cable media network announced on Monday.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Fox said in a brief statement.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Fox said Carlson's last show was on Friday.

Fox News last week settled a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems for claims it peddled lies about the validity of the 2020 US presidential election.

Dominion had asked for $1.7 billion, and Fox settled at more than $787 million.

As part of court filings, it was revealed that Rupert Murdoch, the head of Fox parent company News Corp, said the network's hosts "went too far" in the falsehoods about the election and claims of fraud.

It is not clear what is next for Carlson. The company said his slot would be led by interim personalities.