Joe Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024

President Joe Biden said he plans to run for re-election in 2024, although an official announcement is still to come.

“I plan on running … but we're not prepared to announce it yet,” Mr Biden told NBC's Today programme before the annual White House Easter egg roll on Sunday.

The remark came during an exchange between Mr Biden and presenter Al Roker, who asked the President if he planned on attending Easter egg rolls after 2024.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden has signalled his intention to seek re-election for months, and his State of the Union address in March appeared to be an unofficial launch of his 2024 campaign.

First lady Jill Biden has also said her husband intends to seek re-election, telling AP in February that all that is left to sort out is the planning for an announcement. AP previously reported that an announcement could come this month.

No major challenger has yet come out to declare their intention to run against the 80-year-old. Marianne Williamson, an author who gained little traction in 2020, has declared she is running for the Democratic nomination. Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy has also said he will run against Mr Biden.

Mr Biden's approval rating currently sits at 42.6 per cent, according to polling data aggregated by FiveThirtyEight.