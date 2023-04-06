Tennessee Republicans expel Democrat over gun control protest

A Democratic legislator in Tennessee was fired on Thursday after he demanded his Republican colleagues take action on gun reform following last week's primary school shooting in Nashville.

Two other Democratic representatives also appeared set to lose their jobs for joining recent citizen protests at the state capitol.

The state's Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted 72 to 25 to expel Justin Jones, a 27-year-old Democrat and local activist, who was elected in 2022.

Mr Jones defended his actions and called the vote an “attempt to expel the voice of the people from the People's House”.

He added that it was a “very dark day for Tennessee”.

Thousands of people braved foul weather and descended on the Tennessee statehouse in Nashville in a show of solidarity with Mr Jones and his Democratic colleagues, state representatives Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, who also faced expulsion.

The crowd, whose chants could be heard within the chamber as legislators voted on a series of bills, was not enough to sway Republicans.

“The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“Across Tennessee and across America, our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws.”

Mr Jones, Ms Johnson and Mr Pearson were chastised by their Republican colleagues over their role in a gun control demonstration following the shooting at a Christian primary school in Nashville that left three children and three staff members dead.

The three state representatives encouraged protesters after they entered the state capitol building last week.

They also led chants and demanded their colleagues pass stricter gun laws. Their actions forced a temporary pause in legislative proceedings.

That appears to have been enough to instigate the historic vote.

Last year, the state's Senate expelled Democrat Katrina Robinson after she was convicted of using about $3,400 in federal grant money on wedding expenses instead of nursing school.

Before that case, politicians had last removed a House member in 2016 when the chamber voted 70-2 to remove Republican Jeremy Durham after an attorney general’s investigation found evidence of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

