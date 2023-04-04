Donald Trump's day in court arrives

Read more on the Trump case

Former US president Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment made to an adult film star in 2016.

He is the first former or sitting president to face criminal charges — something that, for many, seemed hard to imagine until only a few days ago.

The current front-runner to secure the Republican Party's nomination for the presidency in 2024 has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and called the case against him a political “witch hunt”.

Full details of the charges have not yet been made public, but will be once he is arraigned at 2.15pm New York time.

Last week, a New York grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump for his alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Daniels claims she and Mr Trump had sexual relations and that she received the payment to stay quiet during the election.

The former president has denied the alleged affair or making a hush-money payment.

In 2018, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison on several charges, including a payment sent to Daniels. Such payments, if not properly disclosed, are a breach of campaign finance rules.

Demonstrators for and against Donald Trump in New York. The former US president has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Exactly how the day will unfold remains to be seen, but authorities have taken extraordinary security precautions ahead of the arraignment.

Police have set up barricades around Mr Trump’s home in Midtown, Manhattan, where the former president has been holed up since he arrived in New York on Monday.

Swarms of journalists have been camped outside the skyscraper for days in anticipation of the day.

Police have also beefed up security outside the courthouse, closing several streets.

“New York City is always ready,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “We know that this is a city where our NYPD and other law enforcement entities must be prepared at any given moment for anything to happen in this city.”

The former police captain added that there had been “no specific threats” to the city.