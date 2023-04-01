US Secretary of State Antony Blinken celebrates National Arab American Heritage Month

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Saturday recognising National Arab American Heritage Month.

In a tweet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognised the significance of National Arab American Heritage Month and celebrated the cultural and societal contributions of Arab Americans to fields such as STEM, business, arts, and national security.

The tweet also highlighted the strength of diversity in the US.

The contributions of Arab Americans are as old as America itself. This National Arab American Heritage Month, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Arab Americans to advancing #STEM, business, the arts, and our national security. Our diversity is our strength. #NAAHM pic.twitter.com/kzKmxoYrOc — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 1, 2023

President Joe Biden declared April as National Arab American Heritage Month last year, making him the first US president to recognise the occasion.

The move was seen as a recognition of the significant contributions of Arab Americans to the US, which date back to the country's inception.

The community has made significant contributions in various fields, including diplomacy, science, technology, and the arts.

Arab Americans have also played a critical role in the fight for civil rights and social justice.

In celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month, the rich culture and heritage of Arab Americans are being recognised and honoured throughout the US.

The declaration of National Arab American Heritage Month is an essential recognition of the significant contributions made by Arab Americans throughout history.

It is a celebration of the diversity and richness of the Arab American community and its role in shaping the US.