Freight train carrying toxic chemicals derails in Arizona

A freight train with toxic chemicals aboard has derailed in western Arizona, officials said.

The incident in Mohave County, near the border with California and Nevada, took place on Wednesday evening, police said.

There were no immediate reports of spills after the derailment.

READ MORE East Palestine crash highlights dangers of toxic chemicals transported by rail

BSNF Railway and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The incident comes a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, forcing thousands of people to seek safety elsewhere.

The train exploded, sending toxic fumes into the air and carcinogenic chemicals into local waterways.

Former president Donald Trump and governors from neighbouring states all visited the town in the aftermath, where a major environmental disaster was feared.

More than a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants were released into the local environment, prompting lawsuits from the state against Norfolk Southern railways.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office said it had no immediate information on the number of carriages or the chemicals involved in Wednesday's crash.

The derailment halted traffic from Los Angeles International Airport, according to Amtrak.

While train derailments happen fairly regularly, those involving hazardous materials are less common.

About 1,000 trains derailed across the US last year.