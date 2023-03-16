Florida man serving 400-year sentence freed after exoneration

A man in Florida who was serving a 400-year state prison sentence for his role in a 1988 armed robbery has been released after a new investigation led to his exoneration.

Sidney Holmes served more than 34 years before he was released this week.

His release followed a fresh investigation that came after he filed a statement “claiming he was factually innocent” of his role as a driver in the armed robbery of two people outside a Fort Lauderdale convenience store.

“Prosecutors with the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) determined that Holmes had a plausible claim of innocence because of how he became a suspect and because of the precarious eyewitness identification that was the principal evidence against him at trial,” Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said in a statement.

The investigation found that Mr Holmes may have been misidentified by witnesses and police were using “unreliable” practices at the time.

Prosecutors also found that the initial probe in the 1980s involved the brother of one of the victims.

“There is no evidence tying Holmes to the robbery, other than the flawed identification of him as a suspect,” the team of investigators declared. “Both victims told the CRU reinvestigation they believe Holmes should be released from prison.”