Silicon Valley Bank seized by US regulators

California banking regulators on Friday closed SVB Financial Group, putting the tech-heavy lender into receivership and will dispose of its assets, moving quickly to protect depositors as a crisis rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks.

It marks the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

“Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, was closed today by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver,” it read.

Silicon Valley Bank is also the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year, the FDIC said.

The move comes after SVB Financial Group was exploring options, including a sale, after its efforts to raise capital through a stock sale failed and affected markets.

Shares of SVB were halted on Friday after tumbling as much as 66 per cent in pre-market trading.

Silicon Valley Bank had about $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits, as of December 31, 2022.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Friday that the department was aware of recent developments and was monitoring the situation, calling it “a matter of concern” when banks experience losses.

“When banks experience financial losses, it is and should be a matter of concern,” she said.

US regulators were observed arriving at the bank's California offices on Friday, Bloomberg News reported.

The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, according to the statement.

The startup-focused lender had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts.

