Connecticut braces for heavy snowfall after winter storm warning

All of Connecticut was placed under a winter weather warning on Monday, with parts of the north-eastern US state forecast to receive up to 25cm of snow overnight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for southern Connecticut stretching into Tuesday evening, creating hazardous travel conditions. The region is forecast to be hit with 12-20cm of snowfall, with sleet to form along the coastline.

Those who do travel have been advised by the NWS to pack a torch and additional food and water supplies in case of emergency.

We're expecting some snowfall for the area from the upcoming storm system set to begin tomorrow afternoon/evening. While most places see snow at the onset, coastal areas likely mix with and changeover to plain rain overnight into Tuesday AM.

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday will likely cause for some slippery conditions on the road.

In Litchfield County, west of Hartford, 10-23cm of snow is expected. It will be heaviest on Monday night and could fall until 6am on Tuesday at a rate of 1-3cm an hour, forecasters said.

Heavy snow is also expected to fall on Western Massachusetts and the southern Green Mountains in Vermont.

This week's storm is set to feature the first significant snowfall in Connecticut this year. The state has about 600 snowploughs and 900 personnel to assist with road-clearing efforts depending on the severity of the storm, local media reported.