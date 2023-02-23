R Kelly receives additional prison sentence for child crimes

Disgraced singer given 20-year sentence to be served concurrently with 30-year sentence received last year

R Kelly was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison - to be served simultaneously with a 30-year sentencing - for child sex crimes. AP
Associated Press
Feb 23, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL