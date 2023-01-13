Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to fresh abuse claims

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey on Friday pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges that he that sexually abused a man in the early 2000s.

He appeared via videolink before the Southwark Crown Court in south London.

In his brief appearance, the American Beauty and House of Cards star stated his full name — Kevin Spacey Fowler — and entered his plea.

Judge Mark Wall approved the request to combine the seven-count indictment with an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

The new charges are three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial is set to begin on June 6, and at that time, all charges will be considered.

A New York court dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought on by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey had assaulted him when he was 14.

Once the director of London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015, Spacey’s reputation took a hit in 2017 after several allegations of sexual abuse were lodged against him.

Although he has not been convicted of any crime, his House of Cards character was written off the show. Spacey won three Emmys and a Bafta for his turn as smarmy politician Frank Underwood in that series.

He was also sacked from the lead in Peter Soos's upcoming historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West, although Italian director Louis Nero and the producers for Peter Five Eight are standing by the beleaguered actor.

"In Italy, we don't know the details on everything, so we don't speak about what we don't know," Mr Nero told Entertainment Weekly. "I cannot speak about these things. I only know that Kevin is a great actor. That was my concern, and no more than that."

